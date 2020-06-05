Halsey is utilizing her platform to speak about racism and her personal experiences as a white-passing, biracial girl.

After attending demonstrations that protested the killing of George Floyd, Halsey revealed she treated victims of police brutality who had been “shot in the chest, the face, [and] the back” by rubber bullets. Now, the pop star is firing again at critics who’re criticizing the manner she speaks about her expertise. According to Teen Vogue, a now deleted tweet accused the artist of not embracing her “Black side” based mostly on her language when she talks about race.

“I’m white-passing. It’s not my place to say ‘we.’ It’s my place to help,” Halsey wrote on June 3. “I am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color. I’ve always been proud of who I am, but it’d be an absolute disservice to say ‘we’ when I’m not susceptible to the same violence.”

This shouldn’t be the first time Halsey has spoken about figuring out as a Black girl with options that permit her to transfer by means of the world with privilege. “I’m white-passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about Black culture that’s not mine,” she stated of her biracial id in a 2017 interview with Playboy. “I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a Black woman. So it’s been weird navigating that.”

Back in 2018 the Grammy-winning singer spoke about the methods resorts cater to white ladies by not providing shampoo and merchandise made for Black ladies and textured hair. “I’ve been traveling for years now, and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to *Allure(. “I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying.” This sparked a big debate among her fans.

“How can u have lived ur entire life without knowing that people of color and white people require different hair care products,” she responded to one Twitter consumer.

Despite criticism, Halsey continues to struggle for equality and educate ignorance. “It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen,” she wrote on Instagram this week alongside movies and pictures from her time at Black Lives Matter protests. “Please swipe by means of this. These footage and movies don’t even scratch the floor. It’s straightforward from the consolation of your house to watch looting and rioting on tv and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is harmless, peaceable protestors being shot at and tear gassed and bodily assaulted relentlessly.

“You think it’s not happening. It’s only the ‘thugs’ and the ‘riots,’ right? The police are keeping you safe, right? You’re wrong,” she continued in her caption. “This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with COVID, there is little to no medical attention available.”

Halsey determined to assist these in want of medical therapy. “I’ve first hand handled males, ladies, and kids who’ve been shot in the chest, the face, the again. Some will lose imaginative and prescient; some have misplaced fingers. I’ve been lined in harmless blood. My father is a black man. My mom is an EMT. This week, I had to put these two associations collectively in ways in which have horrified me.

“This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes,” she wrote, wrapping up her assertion. “With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour

