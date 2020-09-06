‘I’m not sad’ – Mourinho plays down Tottenham’s friendly defeat against Watford

The Spurs manager worried he wasn’t concentrated on the outcome as his side get ready for the brand-new Premier League season

Jose Mourinho confesses he wasn’t unfortunate about Tottenham losing 2- 1 against Watford in a friendly clash onSaturday

Spurs discovered themselves 2- 0 down at half- time after the Hornets, who will play in the Championship this season, struck through Domingos Quina and Andre Gray.

Son Heung-Min, using Tottenham’s captain’s armband for the very first time, slotted house a 79th- minute charge and kept his side in the contest late on as he made an objective- line clearance after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had actually shown up for a corner.

The South Korean star’s efforts would not show enough for Spurs to prevent defeat nevertheless after they had actually won their 3 previous pre- season matches against Ipswich Town, Reading andBirmingham City

Despite hardly ever taking defeat gently, Mourinho wasn’t too anxious about the outcome post- match, focusing rather on the truth his team are now in far better shape for their Premier League opener against Everton on September 13.

” I would state that those are the positives, gamers who required minutes had them, some gamers played 90 minutes,” Mourinho informedSpurs’ official website “Also favorable was that Watford took it extremely seriously. I liked that. They completed, they were …