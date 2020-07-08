Days after she scaled back on reopening right before the Fourth of July holiday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer caused it to be clear in a interview with CNN‘s “New Day” that she actually is in no rush to obtain her state up and running again. The Democratic governor defiantly let her naysayers understand that she will maybe not be “bullied” into reopening Michigan “before it’s safe.”

“We, you know, have a phased-in re-engagement of our economy, and I had hoped to take the rest of the state to Phase 5, but we dialed it back right before the Fourth of July because we see these numbers increasing,” Whitmer said. “So, not having bars that are serving indoors, that’s one thing. But, you know, we’re going to continue to monitor the numbers.”

“If they keep moving up, we’re going to dial back if we have to,” she added. “And that’s the last thing any of us wants. I’ve got to tell you, I want to re-engage this economy more than anyone, but I’m not going to do it if it is too risky to do so. And that’s why we’re seeing focus on the epidemiology. I’m not going to be bullied into moving before it’s safe. And if we have to move back, we’re going to.”

“I took a lot of heat. When we brought that curve down, we saved thousands of lives,” Whitmer said at yet another point in the interview. “I’m prepared to take heat if that’s what it’s going to take to keep people safe.”

The governor also referred to as for a “national mask-up” campaign, indicating that she thinks every American should be forced to wear masks.

“I’d like a national mask-up campaign. I think that if everyone endorsed this, it’s a simple cost-effective thing that we could do to really mitigate spread,” Whitmer said. “But the symbols that come from the very top matter and it changes behavior. If we can take the politics out of mask wearing we can save a lot of lives and in doing so save the pain, the economic pain, that we are feeling across this country.”

Whitmer is now infamous for imposing a few of the strictest lockdown measures in the united states throughout this pandemic, and she has been having a significant amount of fun applying this pandemic to manage as many areas of the lives of Michiganders. The individuals of her state deserve a lot better than the quality of leadership (or lack thereof) that she’s been giving them.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on July 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Tide swings against Black Lives Matter and its theories

Atlanta mayor cracks down on Black Lives Matter after murder of 8-year-old girl

Shootings in New York City skyrocket by 205% following the NYPD disbands ‘anti-crime’ unit