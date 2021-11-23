'I'm honestly speechless': CNN commentator reacts to CPAC's latest move
CNN’s Jim Acosta, political commentator Kirsten Powers and former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt react to CPAC banning Sesame Street characters from attending the conservative organization’s 2022 conference over Sesame Street’s promotion of Covid-19 vaccines.

