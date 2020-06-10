‘I’m Going to Stay Here And Fight to The Bitter End’

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, who faces charges of“illegal assembly” for attending a pro-democracy rally in , says many in Hong Kong fear the consequences of impending national security legislation to be imposed on the city by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, but will stay in the city to fight on regardless. Lai was among thousands of other individuals who defied a police ban on a protest march on Aug. 31, a romantic date that was marked by a violent assault by riot police on train passengers at Prince Edward MTR station. He spoke to RFA’s Cantonese Service about the ongoing fight to preserve the city’s traditional freedoms:

RFA: Are people in Hong Kong thinking about leaving due to the national security law?

Lai: There certainly are a lot of Hong Kong folks who are going to stay here. They will fight this to the conclusion. I hope that with the support of the United States, even European countries, the United Kingdom and other European countries, we are able to preserve the rule of law and freedom. This isn’t impossible, because the current situation in China is not as stable as we think. [There could be a] power struggle going on [behind the scenes]. So it is extremely important for other countries to try to put pressure on China at this time, and to impose sanctions on China to try to stop this arbitrary action.

RFA: Do you think Hong Kong will have a way to retain its status as an international financial hub?



Lai: Hong Kong is losing its entrepreneurs; its most capable people, the mainstay of society, its specialists; the business enterprise people are all leaving. But why won’t Shanghai be able to fill its role? Because there’s no rule of law there. China has always wanted to boost Shanghai so it could supplant Hong Kong, however it hasn’t managed it to this day because there is no rule of law in Shanghai, so that it can’t attain the status of financial center. It can’t attract talent without that sense of mutual trust. You can’t work there without bribing people. Why would I want to do that? Why would talented people want to work in such a place?

RFA: What about your own private safety in the event that you stay in Hong Kong?



Lai: Everything I’ve was given to me by Hong Kong. I won’t be leaving. I’ll advance or retreat with the people of Hong Kong. When the national security law comes, that will be the start of the end for Hong Kong. It defintely won’t be like it used to be; there will be forget about rule of law with no more freedom. People will feel as if they will have to leave. No matter how much they love this place, you will see nothing they can do concerning the situation. Nobody should decide to try to stop them. Some people may possibly think: ‘What’s the point? Once the national security law is implemented, I won’t have any freedom; I’ll you need to be like a citizen of mainland China. I still need to put food available and clothes on my back. I still want to take it easy, so I’m done.’ I will not blame people for leaving. I won’t blame my employees. That’s the nature of freedom. But I’m going to stay here and fight to the bitter end.

RFA: What other steps do you need to see other countries take to help Hong Kong?

Lai: I hope the U.S. will also consider accepting [immigration applications] from the folks of Hong Kong. Also that the U.K. will give British National Overseas (BNO) passports to young people who were born after 1997, and who didn’t get one.

Reported by Wu Hoi-man for RFA’s Cantonese Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.