‘I’m back to work and life’:Aronian shares first Facebook post since wife’s death – Armenian News

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian has published his first Facebook post since his wife’s death, announcing his return to “work and life”.

“Hey y’all! It’s been awhile however now I’m back to work and life!

“As many of you , I am being employed to be working remotely. It’s perhaps not ideal, but a lot of time may be saved.

“Other news are – I cooked so much lately that I finally started making edible dishes (smile) !

“As usual listened to heaps of music , rediscovered some artists. Highly recommended

“In classical music – Maria Grinberg and Tatiana Nikolayeva and in vocal jazz – Andy Bey.

“I’m mostly spending my days in Yerevan, sometimes I move out to nature with friends.

“Being unable to exercise due to quarantine is a bit annoying. So far, just doing dumbells and some basic things at home with Ponchik.

“Sharing some fun pictures for your leasure!” reads his statement.

Aronian’s spouse, Filipino-Australian chess player Arianne Caolii, died in the wake of a traffic accident on March 30.