I’m a depressive, but these strategies have kept me happy in lockdown

HANNAH: I had a textual content trade with a pal the opposite day, one who – like me – qualifies as a nutter; we nutters being allowed to say ‘nutter’ in a means that non-nutters aren’t. In truth, she’s way more high-achieving than I’m on this entrance, having bipolar dysfunction, borderline character dysfunction, and critical nervousness points, whereas I’m merely a medicated-depressive-former-booze-hound with Libra rising.

Heartened by a dialogue of our most-hated self-care platitudes – ‘You got this’ while you haven’t and ‘Live, laugh, love’ with its implicit ‘vom’ [TERENCE: I hid my motivational quote collection when we moved in together] – I felt capable of make a confession.

‘Do you find it weird how “normals” are jumping on the mental-health-issue bandwagon? I mean, great, but, also, “Honey, you have no idea.”’

‘OMG, yes!’ she replied, kindly not including: ‘Honey, you have no idea.’

Last summer time, I used to be the proud recipient of a Royal College of Psychiatrists President’s Medal [TERENCE: The daughter and granddaughter of psychiatrists, this was the proudest day of HB’s life. More importantly, it got me my most Instagram likes ever] for destigmatising mental-health points by way of my writing. Last month, that faculty introduced that lockdown has destigmatised mental-health points to the extent that we’re all going mad (I paraphrase) and that ‘a tsunami of mental illness’ could quickly be upon us.

Terence is nice at being happy and has been happy throughout lockdown. At one level, he admitted to delicate black canine – ‘a sort of grey puppy’ – but even this solely lasted about 11 seconds. Part of that is his incapability to deal with his emotions in any means in any way – ‘The same,’ he says, when requested to reciprocate with an emotion. This is perhaps thought-about one thing of a mental-health concern in itself: you wouldn’t need to be round when this child blows. However, for the final 45 years, denial has suited him very properly. [TERENCE: I don’t deny, I ‘dodge’.]

Me? I’m happy in our little bubble too. I do know this as a result of I hold having nightmares in which it’s taken away and I’m again in the pre-Terence wilderness years: no dwelling, no household, no hound. [TERENCE: In fairness, this would bring on MY first mental-health episode.] Despite being virtually six years sober, I’ve by no means needed to get drunk extra. I hold eyeing up bottles of Amarone considering how wonderful it will be to skip a night time, a couple of days, a week…

Still, being a nutter has outfitted me with abilities, the important thing one among which is: ‘Take your meds.’ [TERENCE: Truth is, Hannah has been coping brilliantly with lockdown, even before Pret a Manger reopened.] I can recognise any loopiness, acknowledge it, not learn an excessive amount of into it; settle for that that is the very definition of a bizarre second, and minimize myself some slack. As for the self-care motion’s ‘attitude of gratitude’: something wanting psychosis is a plus.