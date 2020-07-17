iLuv TB100 White True Wireless Earbuds Cordless in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 with Hands-Free Call Microphone, IPX6 Waterproof Protection, High-Fidelity Sound; Includes Compact Charging Case & 3 Ear Tips



Easy One Step Pairing

Pairing earphones shouldn’t be difficult and we made the TB100’s pairing process straightforward and effortless. Simply take the earbuds out of the compact charging case and the earbuds will automatically enter discovery mode (both earbud’s led will start blinking blue and red). Once in discovery mode, take your smartphone or tablet and identify “iLuv BBGTWS AIR” to connect with the earphones. If your earbuds are already paired to your device, they will automatically reconnect whenever it’s taken out of the charging case.

Hands-Free Call & Buttonless Controls

The TB100 features a sleek buttonless user interface which allows for simple yet functional controls. You can double tap either of the earbuds to play or pause music and also answer or hang up a call. For Apple iPhone users, please note that calls will default to the smartphone. You can switch the call over to the earbuds by using the audio button on your phone call screen. For most Android smartphones, calls will default to the earbuds.

All Day Music On-The-Go

The built-in rechargeable batteries within these TWS bluetooth earphones allow for all day listening. You can enjoy a total of 20 hours of listening time with multiple charges from the compact charging case. A single full charge will give 6 hours of listening time and to ensure that the music doesn’t pause for long, we built-in quick charging technology which enables 2 hours of listening from just 20 minutes of charge.

IPX6 Waterproof Protection

The TB100 earbuds and portable charging case are both sealed with IPX6 rated protection for heavy rain and water splash resistance. This level of resistance ensures that the earbuds and charging case can endure a minimum of three minutes of powerful jets spraying at least 100 liters of water per minute without water penetrating the hardware.

Perfect Comfortable Fit

These true wireless earbuds are ergonomically designed to comfortably fit snug into your ears. To ensure that the earphones fit perfectly for everyone, we included 3 sizes (large, medium, small) of soft, flexible ear tips. The secure fit of the earbuds makes them perfect for all outdoor activities, workouts, runs, sports and gaming.

Latest Technology For HD Sound

Integrated with the latest Bluetooth technology (Bluetooth 5.0), the TB100’s have enhanced wireless performance, power saving, improved connection stability, instant pairing, auto reconnection, and improved battery performance. You can now enjoy exceptionally clear high definition music with these true wireless earbuds.

Answer/Hang Up Calls

Simply tap twice either earbud (Left or Right) to answer or hang up calls. Please note, the tapping sensitivity is tuned to accept a wide range of tapping patterns however, the earbuds will respond more efficiently to faster and stronger taps.

For Apple iPhone users: The audio for incoming calls will automatically default to the iPhone. You can speak through the earbuds by simply changing the audio setting to the iLuv BBGUMTWSAIR instead of the iPhone.

Disconnected Earbuds

TB100 earbuds are designed to automatically restore the connection with the last paired device when it is powered on. The simplest way to restore connection is to put the earbuds back into the case and take them out after 15 seconds.

If this doesn’t resolve the problem, reset your Bluetooth on your device while the earbuds are in pairing mode. If this doesn’t work, you may need to restart your mobile device.

Charging Earbuds & Case

To charge the earbuds, place both earbuds into the charging case. The earbud LED will display the charge status and will turn off once the charge is complete. Please note, if the LED doesn’t light up, take both earbuds out and place them back into the charging case.

To charge the charging case, connect the micro USB cable into the micro USB connector and plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or Port. The charging case LED will display a solid light when the charge is complete.

Wearing Earbuds

Choose from one of the three ear tips for the best fit and insert the correct earbud into the corresponding ear.

The earbuds are marked with either a L (Left ear) or R (Right ear) because each earbud is specifically angled to perfectly fit your ear shape.

Once the earbuds are inserted into your ear, slightly twist and turn clockwise to secure the fit; adjust as needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I turn the true wireless earbuds on or off?

A. The earbuds will automatically turn on when removed from the charging case and turn off when placed back into the charging case.

2. Can I use only one earbud?

A. Yes the TB100s can be used one at a time however, when you want to use both earbuds at the same time, please make sure to take the other earbud out of charging case and place both earbuds back into the charging case together for about 15 seconds. This will allow both earbuds to repair together so you can use them at the same time again.

3. How can I control play or pause music from the earbuds?

A. Simply double tap either earbud (Left or Right) to play or pause music.

4. Which devices are compatible with the TB100s?

A. The TB100 features the latest Bluetooth technology (Bluetooth 5.0) therefore it’ll be compatible with all devices that have Bluetooth capabilities.

