Ilott takes points lead with Saturday win

Virtuosi’s Ilott controlled procedures in the 2nd function race at Silverstone to make his 2nd triumph of the season and the champion lead.

He conveniently led away from lead– handling to prevent stalling his cars and truck, which cost him a front-row start last Saturday– and changed to the tough tires from on lap 7 of the 29- lap race.

Ilott held a little benefit over Renault junior Christian Lundgaard prior to he made his pitstop, however after emerging from the pits, he had the ability to construct a lead of over 8 seconds in simply a couple of laps.

This encompassed over 10 seconds when ART Grand Prix’s Lundgaard ran the track at Brooklands with simply a handful of laps to go.

Lundgaard clawed back a percentage of time, however he might not do anything to avoid Ilott taking his very first F2 win because thriving in the season-opener at the Red Bull Ring.

Williams F1 reserve motorist Jack Aitken, who ended up fifth in F2 last season, lastly declared his very first podium following a challenging opening to his 3rd year in the champion with Campos Racing.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Nikita Mazepin, who won last Saturday’s function race at Silverstone in dominant style, was the leading motorist on the alternative method in 4th location.

Charouz Racing System’s Louis Deletraz charged from ninth …