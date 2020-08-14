Ilott stretches points lead with pole

llott was second-fastest in the opening runs of the 45-minute session, falling simply 0.025 s shy of the early standard set by Prema’s Robert Shwartzman.

The British motorist was mixed down to 3rd by UNI-Virtuosi colleague Guanyu Zhou, who benefited from an empty track after the opening goes to go second-fastest with a time simply 0.014 s shy of Shwartzman.

Ilott chose to start his 2nd run early, and handled to pull a big space on the remainder of the field with a lap of 1m28.381 s to go almost half a 2nd clear.

Shwartzman could not react on his own 2nd run and fell 0.183 s except a maiden pole, albeit protecting his very first F2 front-row start.

Zhou appeared he would threaten his colleague’s provisionary pole as he once again had the track practically to himself for his last leaflet, going fastest of all in the very first sector, however the Renault junior lost ground later on in the lap and turned up 0.220 s shy of Ilott in 3rd.

Joining Zhou on the 2nd row for Saturday’s opening race will be MP Motorsport motorist Felipe Drugovich, while Mick Schumacher (Prema) and Yuki Tsunoda (Carlin) will comprise row 3.

Jack Aitken was seventh for Campos, ahead of practice pacesetter Dan Ticktum (DAMS), Nikita Mazepin (Hitech) and Louis Deletraz (Charouz).

ART Grand Prix’s challenging weekend continued with Christian Lundgaard …