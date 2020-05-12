Illness that caused ex-president Kocharyan’s surgery occurred during his imprisonment – Victor Soghomonyan – Panorama

Armenia’s previous head of state Robert Kocharyan went through surgery on Tuesday at Ismirlyan clinical facility where he has actually been getting inpatient therapy. The head of ex-president’s workplace Victor Soghomonyan has actually discussed surgery as well as Kocharyan’s wellness problem in a meeting with News.am news outlet.

“Fortunately, the surgery went well, and now President Kocharyan is feeling well,” Soghomonyan has actually informed the firm. “At the very same time, I consider it essential to document that this is currently the 3rd surgery in the previous 6 months about the very same illness, as well as there are clear signs that the illness that caused the head of state’s surgery occurred during his imprisonment.