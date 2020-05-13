Illinois Woman Mauled to Death by Her Recently Adopted French Bulldog: Coroner

Ingleside, Ill — A rural Chicago lady who as of late embraced a French bulldog that had been reproduced to battle was lethally destroyed by the canine throughout the end of the week, a coroner said.

Someone discovered Lisa Urso inert on the porch behind her Ingleside, Illinois, home on Saturday evening. Specialists decided she had been assaulted by the French bulldog. Toxicology results are pending.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper stated that Urso, 52, had lately adopted the dog, which had been reproduced to battle. The pooch assaulted Urso inside her home, however, she made it out to her porch, where she died.

Cooper said Urso suffered many wounds and scratches on her legs, arms, and torso.

“I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack,” he stated, adding that although French Bulldogs are a smaller breed, they can deliver powerful bites.

“You don’t really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful,” he stated. “This animal has a lot of jaw strength.”

Cooper stated the dog as of late attacked Urso’s partner. After that attack, she had gone to animal control to recover the dog.

Urso had 2 other dogs, one of them is a second French bulldog, which was discovered with some blood on it, and also a border collie, he stated.