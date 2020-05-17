Illinois shooting: Police in standoff with suspect after deadly attack at Rockford motel

Police are locked in a stand-off with an armed suspect after one individual was killed and two extra injured throughout a capturing at an Illinois motel, authorities have stated.
The capturing began in the early hours of the morning at a Super 8 motel in Rockford, Illinois, in accordance with town’s police.
Dan O’Shea, the police chief, stated {that a} SWAT crew was despatched to the scene and that officers had discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.
He stated {that a} third sufferer was “pronounced dead, also from gunshot wounds”.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this text
Want to bookmark your favorite articles and tales to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription right this moment.