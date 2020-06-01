Illinois man faces multiple federal charges stemming from violent acts in Minneapolis

In movies allegedly posted to his Facebook account on May 29, Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, was seen passing out explosive gadgets to different rioters and inspired them to throw the gadgets at legislation enforcement officers, in response to the legal grievance launched Monday.

After handing an explosive machine to a different rioter and telling the individual to throw it at police SWAT officers, the grievance states that Rupert is heard on video saying “He’s throwing my bombs,” including, “He’s going to bomb the police with them.”

After an audible explosion is heard, Rupert is heard saying, “Good shot my boy,” in response to the grievance, in addition to, “F*** 12,” a derogatory phrase usually directed at legislation enforcement.

On one video, the grievance alleges Rupert requested for lighter fluid, entered a Sprint cellphone retailer, and is later heard on video saying, “I lit it on fire.”