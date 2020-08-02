Illinois COVID 19: Multiple positive coronavirus tests traced to Will County private prom attended by 270 students, chaperones

WILL COUNTY,Ill (WLS)– The Will County Health Department is restoring cautions about hosting celebrations or big events since they are extremely unsafe and lead to the spread of COVID-19, after multiple participants of a private prom evaluated positive for the infection.

The health department stated contact tracers identified that multiple individuals who attended a private high school prom kept in Northwest Indiana have actually now evaluated positive for COVID-19

Officials stated they identified almost 300 individuals, consisting of high school students and chaperones, attended the occasion.

“This is no time to be overconfident. No time to be cocky. We are going to get sick again,” stated Steve Brandy of the Will County Health Department.

They think the event included students from more than one high school in the location.

“Whatever it was, it was not a good idea getting that many people together. Not observing social distancing,” Brandy stated.

Will and Kankakee counties consist of Illinois Health Region 7, and the positivity rate there has actually increased daily for the previous week.

The Will County Health Department is now asking anybody who attended this private prom to self-isolate for 14 days and display for signs of COVID-19

“All we understand was 270 students and chaperones from various high schools because Frankfort and Lincoln Way location that …