Illinois COVID 19: Face mask guidance for children released by American Academy of Pediatrics

CHICAGO (WLS)– All children who are 2 and older, consisting of the large bulk of kids with underlying health conditions, can securely use masks, according to brand-new guidance simply released by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Masks are safe for children to wear and we recommend them,” statedDr Alison Tothy, representative with the AAP. “They are going to keep your kids safe from infections, especially when they are around other kids.”

In truth, lots of children have actually been securely going to classes at El Valor’s early youth program. El Valor serves 2,000 children in the Chicago location at 4 various websites, consisting of the Carlos Cantu Children & & Family Center in Little Village.

The kids have actually been using face coverings for about 8 weeks, stated Nina Due ñas, El Valor’s Senior Vice President of Children Services.

“It’s our new way of living, and I think they have adjusted really well,” Due ñas stated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is stressing that not just do masks safeguard your kid, they decrease the spread of COVID-19 Kids, they stated, get utilized to them.

“I have not seen children pulling on it or trying to take them off. We probably saw that the first week, but a lot of constant reminding, and here we are eight weeks later and they’re wearing their masks,” Due ñas stated.

At El Valor, kids can remove their masks off when they are outdoors and social distancing in the play area or consuming lunch. Some of the children are at the program approximately 10 hours and using their …