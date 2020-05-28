Illinois coronavirus deaths: Angel Butron, who worked at Tootsie Roll factory for more than 50 years, dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) — Angel Butron expired Saturday from that the coronavirus, along with his family is recalling his “tremendously large heart.”

Butron immigrated into the U.S. from Mexico at 1969. He started working at that the Tootsie Roll factory on Chicago’s Southwest Side shortly then, a bit more than 50 years past.

REMEMBERING VICTIMS: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

His son explained Butron loved his job and has been considered a vital employee.

“He was a good man with a tremendously large heart that people relied on for leadership, for advice,” stated his son, also called Angel.

Butron’s household said no words could say how enormous the loss of the patriarch is. Butron has been 75.