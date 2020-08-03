Illinois community leaders want to abolish history lessons in schools

StateRep LaShawn K. Ford signed up with a group of Evanston leaders Sunday to ask the state to stop its present history lessons, stating present history books and curriculum practices “unfairly communicate our history” and “overlook the contributions by Women and members of the Black, Jewish, LGBTQ communities and other groups,” Ford stated in a declaration to CNN.
“Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensuring students understand our democratic processes and how they can be involved,” he stated. “I’m also alarmed that people continue to display symbols of hate, such as the recent display of the Confederate flag in Evanston.”
Meleika Gardner, a board member at We Will, a company defending females and kids’s rights in regional legislation, developed a modification to Ford’s expense to include a school code making the research study of the American civil liberties motion, pre-enslavement history and extra locations of research study to the Black History part of the curriculum obligatory instead of an optional, she informed CNN.
“It’s just very damaging,” she stated of the present curriculum. “It feeds into systemic bigotry if you’re fed that …