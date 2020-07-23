Illegal Alien Allegedly Kills Retired Cop And Two Veterans After Being Freed On Bail

It has just been revealed that an illegal alien who allegedly killed a retired police officer and two veterans was out on bail and could have been deported back in 2016, yet he never was.

Ivan Robles Navejas, a 28-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month on six counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and three counts of intoxicated vehicular manslaughter. Cops say that Navejas had been driving drunk when he crashed his vehicle into bikers with the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club, which is made up of current and former law enforcement officers as well as active service members and veterans.

The three men who were killed in the crash have been identified as:

48-year-old retired officer Joseph “GT” Paglia of Chicago

74-year-old retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry “Wings” Harbour of Houston

20-something retired U.S. Army officer Michael “Psycho” White of Chicago

“Please pray for the families of the three wonderful men that lost their lives so tragically and our members that were injured in this senseless and tragic accident. Pray for all of our leadership and members as we grieve with heavy hearts,” Thin Blue Line leaders said in a statement after the horrifying incident.

Court records that were obtained by KENS 5 News have since shown that Navejas is an illegal immigrant with a criminal history that dates back to 2013, when he was arrested for evading arrest, a charge he was later convicted of in 2015.

In 2016, Navejas was arrested for driving while intoxicated, yet this case was never prosecuted. Though the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) came in contact with Navejas, he was deemed to be not enough of a priority to arrest and deport.

Had he been deported four years ago as he should have, these three American heroes would still be alive.

At the time of this month’s crash, Navejas was out on bail for hitting a man with his truck and pinning him against another vehicle in 2018. The illegal alien then bit the man’s ear off, also biting his back. Navejas was freed on $65,000 bail and was out awaiting trial at the time of this month’s crash.

Navejas is in the Kerr County Jail on a $500,000 bail at the time of this writing. Here’s hoping they don’t let him out this time.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 23, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

