I’ll nut you! Squirrel launches itself at thieving crow as they battle over a stash of peanuts

This could be the moment a red squirrel jumped at and battled a crow over peanuts left in its hiding hole.

Stunning footage taken in woodland near Lethen Road, Auldearn, Highland Council, Scotland, shows the animals fighting over the food.

The squirrel chased away a crow but not ahead of the cheeky bird managed to sneak in a few nuts for itself.

The squirrel and the crow face off before battling over the

In the video, the crow begins taking nuts from a hiding spot in a fallen log ahead of the squirrel runs down a tree in the background.

It chases away the bird ahead of the crow returns, and the squirrel launches itself at it to safeguard its peanuts.

Slow-motion footage shows the squirrel grasping at the air as the crow narrowly gets away, before returning to eat a few nuts.

The squirrel chases it away one more time and eats a few of the peanuts, but the crow gets the final laugh returning and stuffing its beak with three tasty treats.

Lisa, the filmer, said she has been feeding red squirrels in the wood for a while however the video taken on May 8 was the first time she had seen a crow steel the meals.

She said:: ‘I’ve been feeding red squirrels in the wood but this carrion crow has found out and it has been looking to get the peanuts before the squirrel but the squirrel isn’t having it.

‘I slow motioned a bit to see the squirrel nearly grab the crow in this exciting battle.’

Red squirrels can only be within a handful of places in the UK, with a citizenry of just 120,000.

The introduction of the larger grey squirrel – which carry a illness killing indigenous reds – from North America by the Victorians in the 1800s generated a drastic decline within their population and they are now actually protected.