She could also be considered one of the greatest stars in Hollywood, however Reese Witherspoon has tough moments identical to any of us.

The Little Fires Everywhere producer and star told CBS Sunday Morning that typically she simply bursts into tears when she’s overwhelmed.

“Do you ever have any of those days like the rest of us have — who don’t do as much as you do — and say, ‘I can’t do one more thing today’?” requested Rita Braver of CBS News.

“Oh my gosh, Rita, I’ll lay on the floor and cry,” Witherspoon replied. “Or I’ll sit in my car and cry.”

The mom of three — children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee are 20, 16 and 7 — elaborated, explaining that the mixture of a demanding profession and parenting can eat her. “Sometimes I’m totally overwhelmed,” mentioned Witherspoon. “I’m overwhelmed.”

When requested what retains her shifting ahead, the Oscar winner mentioned it’s her need to see progress inside the leisure trade.

“I really want to change things,” said Witherspoon. “I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience. I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold.”



Reese Witherspoon opened up about the pressures of being a working mother. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) More

That’s why Witherspoon is utilizing her media firm, Hello Sunshine, to create initiatives that put ladies at the middle of each story.

“I will put in the hours,” Witherspoon mentioned. “And I bet on myself. I’m my own lottery ticket and I always think that. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up, and I know I will do the work.”

But turning into a drive in Hollywood wasn’t one thing that got here simply for Witherspoon. While her husband Jim Toth was the first one to recommend she parlay her love of studying into producing (“‘You learn greater than anyone I do know; why do not you attempt to flip a few of these into films?’ [he told her] And I assumed, how am I going to do this?” Witherspoon instructed CBS) it was some time earlier than she bought any credit score. While her first main endeavor was producing and starring in the adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s memoir Wild, it wasn’t till she had a number of successes below her belt that Hollywood acknowledged Witherspoon’s talents.

“It was actually Big Little Lies. It was actually the third successful production that started getting people going, ‘Oh, I think she’s onto something,'” the actress shared.

After years of pushing her solution to the forefront, Witherspoon says she lastly has the alternatives she at all times dreamed of.

“I do know what makes a good movie; I’ve been standing on movie sets since I was 14 years old,” she mentioned.

