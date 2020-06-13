Ilhan Omar’s GOP challenger eyes upset in November, hits ‘unthinking’ call to defund police

OMAR, ROMNEY AMONG LAWMAKERS JOINING GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS AMID SIGNS OF STRONGER ANTI-POLICE TONE

Omar was among the left-wing freshman congresswomen referred to as “The Squad” who entered Congress in 2019. Omar in particular has caused a variety of controversies over some of her incendiary statements since coming into office — some ideas that have caused her to clash with President Trump on several occasions.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, Omar has responded by backing activists’ calls to defund and even abolish the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). She went up to now recently as to call the MPD a “cancer.”

“The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the root, and so when we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer, and we allow for something beautiful to rise, and that reimagining allows us to figure out what public safety looks like for us,” she said.

But Johnson says that while many people share the outrage about Floyd — who died after a police officer knelt into his neck for more than eight minutes — he says defunding the police doesn’t deal with root-cause issues such as for instance education and the economy. He also believes it doesn’t reflect the views of her district.

“Some of us know a lot of these officers personally and know that maybe 99.9 percent of them are good officers, so we want to work with everybody to bring everyone together and bring everybody to the table to get them solved,” that he said.

Instead, that he said that he favors a method that is targeted on reforms to data collections, increased accountability, standards of conduct and police training on aspects such as de-escalation and working with mental health problems.

“So she’s gone past an acceptable limit off-center, in fact she’s gone entirely off the street into the ditch on that one idea,’ he said.

Johnson faces a difficult climb to unseat Omar in November. He gets the backing of the GOP and is the favourite having acquired the backing of President Trump, and is likely to win the party primary in August. But Omar won her seat with over 70 percent of the vote in 2018, and it’s a seat that has been firmly Democratic for many years.

But, having lived in North Minneapolis with a high-tech engineering back ground that has seen him work on General Electric and Northwest Airlines, in addition to work on charter schools and youth outreach programs, he’s confident that Omar’s views do not reflect those of her district, and believes he might find a way to score an upset.

“I rate my chance in the community from the beginning as a very good chance, but I’m realistic — I know we live in one of the most liberal Democratic districts in the country and it’s like climbing a political Mount Everest,” he said.

“The people in the community have witnessed these 40 years of lack of results by Democrats and they have in fact made things worse, so they are open to a new message, they are open to a new person or character who they know and we have a good set of volunteers doing a good job of fundraising,” he added. “So I think we have a good chance of getting her out of there.”