Ilhan Omar’s GOP challenger decries ‘silence’ on Chicago gun violence

In all, 24 people were killed and 61 others injured in Chicago gun violence last week-end — in what the Chicago Sun Times described as city’s most violent week-end of 2020.

AFTER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, OMAR WORKING ON LEGISLATION TO INVESTIGATE ALL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS, USES OF FORCE

More than half the victims were shot last Sunday after a nights violent protests over Floyd’s death, the outlet reported. Chicago police put the Sunday tally at 17.

Johnson’s tweet did not mention Omar specifically, although he’s got criticized the congresswoman on her behalf response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death May 25 has triggered protests and also riots around the world, with more occurring Saturday — although many of the more modern protests have now been overwhelmingly peaceful.

Johnson has also spoken out against calls to “defund the police” which were supported by many on the left, including Omar.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Disbanding the police force entirely is incredibly short sighted & RECKLESS,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Omar needed disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department.