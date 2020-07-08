Ilhan Omar has paid $878G to new husband’s consulting firm, data show: report

In the initial quarter of the year, Mynett’s E Street Group has received a lot more than $292,000 from Omar’s campaign for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and research services, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported in April, citing data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

ILHAN OMAR DEMANDS DISMANTLING AMERICA’S ‘SYSTEM OF OPPRESSION’

Payments for 2019 totaled a lot more than $500,000, the Star Tribune reported.

Omar’s campaign is her husband’s firm’s biggest client by far, Open Secrets data suggest – with E Street Group receiving about one-third of all the Democrat’s campaign cash, the Washington Examiner reported.

The arrangement is possible due to a 1960s federal anti-nepotism statute that prohibits members of Congress from hiring family relations for government jobs – but doesn’t block family from doing campaign work, a former chief ethics lawyer from the administration of former President George W. Bush told The New York Post.

“It should not be allowed,” attorney Richard Painter said. “I think it’s a horrible idea to allow it, given the amount of money that goes into these campaigns from special interests.”

“It should not be allowed. I think it’s a horrible idea to allow it, given the amount of money that goes into these campaigns from special interests.” — Richard Painter, former White House ethics lawyer

Other lawmakers with spouses doing campaign work for them include U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., and U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., the Post reported.

Neither Omar nor her husband’s firm straight away responded to the Post’s requests for comment, according to the newspaper.

A Virginia-based conservative group called the National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint against Omar last year, after it was disclosed that Omar and Mynett were lovers. The group sought an FEC investigation.

If the FEC does investigate, Omar and Mynett may have to prove that Omar is paying market-based rates for E Street Group’s services, with no prices being inflated “to fluff up their income,” Washington-based political lawyer Cleta Mitchell told the Post.

Omar claimed on Twitter in March that she and Mynett received an OK from federal authorities to keep on their business model.

“We consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship. We were told this is not uncommon and that no, there weren’t,” Omar wrote.

Some of the important points of the couple’s financial arrangements came to light in 2019 when Mynett’s then-wife filed divorce papers – alleging her husband and Omar were having an affair despite both of them being married to other people during the time.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Omar, a mother of three, initially denied the affair, the Post reported.

In the court paper’s Mynett’s former wife alleged that his business was “floundering” and that he was “nearly broke,” the Post reported.