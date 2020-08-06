Ilhan Omar Gets Dumped As She Loses Support From Her Hometown Newspaper

Representative Ilhan Omar of “The Squad” has actually been knocked by her hometown newspaper, The Minneapolis Star Tribune, who now backs her opposition.

Omar “Marred By Missteps”

Omar was knocked by the Minneapolis Star Tribune in an editorial, who assaulted her for her “missteps, anti-Semitic remarks and finance issues.” They argued that her main opposition, Antone Melton-Meaux would “be the kind of leader who could unite a fractured district.”

Melton-Meaux “brings a different sensibility to his race, one grounded in helping resolve disputes to move forward — a skill this country is much in need of,” the paper argued.

“While Omar wants to lead a movement, Melton-Meaux seeks to serve the Fifth District,” they continued.

While the newspaper kept in mind that Ilhan Omar might have been the very first Muslim female and very first refugee chosen to Congress, “her time has been marred by missteps, including remarks on Israel widely regarded as anti-Semitic, an outsized number of missed votes, and campaign-finance issues,” including that “it is just these kinds of ethical distractions that the Fifth District could do without.”

She Took No Responsibility, Newspaper Argues

The newspaper concluded …