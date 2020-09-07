Ilhan Omar Claims Violent Riots Are Simply An ‘Uprising’ Against American Oppression

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) has claimed that the violent riots taking the place against the country are simply an “uprising” against American oppression.

“An Ongoing Uprising”

“As we speak we are in the midst of an ongoing uprising over centuries of racial neglect and oppression,” Omar said during a virtual town hall event on Sunday. “We can’t talk about the protestors in Minneapolis or Kenosha, or sports teams nationwide, without first looking inward. We maintain a system that grinds millions into desperate poverty.”

Omar went on to claim that the American system “doesn’t provide the most basic necessities,” like food, shelter, and medicine.

“Whether they are brutalized by police, by austerity economics, or by politicians who simply do not care about us, our nation is crying out desperately for change. We need to fundamentally change the way our society treats its most vulnerable, because this has gone long enough [sic],” she concluded.

Rep. @IlhanMN: “We are in the midst of an ongoing uprising over centuries of racial neglect and oppression.” pic.twitter.com/XyzJ85JIqQ — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2020

“We Must Dismantle The Whole System”

