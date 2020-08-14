Ilhan Omar beats pro-Israel opponent in Democratic primaries – Middle East Monitor

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar roundly beat her pro-Israel opponent in the Democratic primaries on Tuesday, making her the main candidate for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District.

Omar was challenged by Antone Melton-Meaux, a pro-Israel prospect on whom the pro-Israel lobby had actually pinned their wish to beat the Palestine ally.

Omar got 57.4 percent of 160,938 votes counted, with Melton-Meaux getting 39.2 percent of the vote.

Melton-Meaux, who explains himself as “pro-Israel” and “progressive”, tried to make Omar’s remarks about Israel a main focus of his project, branding her “divisive”.

He yielded to Omar when it ended up being clear she had actually won the main.

Omar required to Twitter to thank her advocates:

Thank you. Thank you to all our volunteers. And thank you to the election authorities, postal employees, and other civil servant who make our democracy prosper– even in a pandemic. More than anything, this election was a lovely example of democracy in action. pic.twitter.com/P0frE4pvTs — Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan MN) August 12, 2020

Melton-Meaux has numerous pro-Israel backers such as NORPAC and Pro-Israel America, 2 political action committees that tend to lean right on Israel policy, and his whole project enormously outspent Omar’s.

Omar, a vocal …