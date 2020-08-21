IL Placements: P. Baez, Knebel, Swanson, Wieters

There were a number of 10-day hurt list positionings around the majors Thursday afternoon. Here’s a rundown …
- The Dodgers positioned reducer Pedro Baez on the IL with an ideal groin pressure and remembered rightyJosh Sborz Baez remained in the middle of yet another quality season prior to the wheels came off in his 3 latest looks, in which he enabled a combined 4 made operate on 3 hits (consisting of 2 homers) in 2 2/3 innings. In all, he has actually pitched to a 3.97 ERA/5.35 FIP with 6.35 K/9 and 3.97 BB/9 over 11 1/3 frames.
- Brewers reducer Corey Knebel went down with a stretched left hamstring. The group remembered infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias to take Knebel’s lineup area. 2020 has actually been a rough go for Knebel, a previous star better who has actually dropped in his very first action because going through Tommy John surgical treatment in March 2019. The 28-year-old, who has actually enabled a minimum of one made run in 5 of 9 looks, owns a 9.45 AGE with 9.45 K/9 and 5.4 BB/9 throughout 6 2/3 innings.
- The Mariners sent out righty Erik Swanson to the rack with an ominous-sounding injury– a lower arm pressure. Despite balancing practically 96 miles per hour on his fastball and amounting to 7 strikeouts versus one walk, Swanson has actually enabled 9 made operate on 7 hits and 3 HRs in 5 1/3 …