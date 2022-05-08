The opposition “Resistance” movement announced today, May 8, at 13:00, a rally in Gyumri’s Theater Square.
The “Union of Informed Citizens” aerially counted the participants of the rally, which started with a certain delay, as a result of which it turned out that as of 14:23, there were about 1150 people in the Theater Square.
It should be noted that the count does not include police officers or journalists in the area.
The calculation was performed through individual counting of participants.
High quality photo is available here.
To check our calculation, you can download the picture with personalizing points from here.
“ASSOCIATION OF AWARE CITIZENS”
