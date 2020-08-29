Ikee wins first race since leukaemia diagnosis By Reuters

©Reuters “One Step Forward – +1 Message – TOKYO 2020” video message unveiling occasion at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo



By Jack Tarrant

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Rikako Ikee on Saturday won in her first race since being identified with leukaemia 19 months earlier.

The 20-year-old swimmer won 6 gold medals at the Asian Games 2 years earlier in Jakarta and would have been amongst the favourites in numerous occasions entering into the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February 2019, Ikee was identified with leukaemia and has actually been gradually fighting back to complete physical fitness since then.

Saturday’s 50 metres freestyle at a subtle Tokyo Swimming Association fulfill significant her first competitive race since then.

Ikee won her heat in a time of 26.32 seconds, the 5th fastest time of the day, at the Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, which is set to be a place at the reorganized Olympics next year.

Ikee is the Japanese record holder in the race with a time of 24.21.

Ikee is not anticipated to attempt and receive the Tokyo Games however has actually discussed the Paris 2024 Olympics as her objective.

She was the centrepiece of last month’s occasion to mark one year to go till the reorganized Tokyo Olympics, making a speech in the otherwise empty …