Ikea France to face trial over claims it spied on staff and customers | France

Ikea’s French subsidiary and 15 people together with former executives and police officers are to be put on trial on expenses of spying on workers and customers, prosecutors have introduced.

Two former Ikea France CEOs are amongst these charged in a case courting again to 2012 when the Swedish-based dwelling furnishings agency was accused of paying for unlawful entry to police recordsdata.

The firm is alleged to have paid police for info on staff concerned with labour unions and shoppers with whom it was concerned in disputes. Prosecutors say the French unit purchased entry to court docket and police information and financial institution particulars.

The info was allegedly taken from France’s STIC police information system, which tracks the names and private info of thousands and thousands of criminals, victims and even witnesses.

Four police officers are additionally among the many 15 folks charged, together with the previous Ikea France chiefs Jean-Louis Baillot and Stefan Vanoverbeke and the previous CFO Dariusz Rychert.

On Thursday the prosecutor’s workplace in Versailles, outdoors Paris, determined there was sufficient proof to maintain a trial.

In the wake of the allegations, Ikea France fired 4 workers, opened an inside inquiry and established a code of conduct. The firm has 34 shops in France and employs 10,000 folks.