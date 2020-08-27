Ikea and Lego built the storage boxes of your dreams

Ikea and Lego simply announced the Bygglek collection of lively storage boxes fitted with Lego studs that let you develop straight onto their surface areas. The variety consists of 4 various items: one set of 3 little boxes, 2 sets of larger boxes, and one set of Lego bricks to get the imaginative juices streaming. The Ikea x Lego partnership was first announced back in 2019.

“Bygglek is more than boxes. It is storage and play intertwined,” stated Lego designer Rasmus Buch Løgstrup. “Bygglek provides families with a product range that helps create space for more play in their everyday — fueling creativity, making it possible to have more fun together. It’s a possibility to play, display the cool creations and return to it to replay, remake, recreate or start over.”

The Bygglek series will be offered as 4 items.

Bygglek boxes function studs on the cover and front that work with existing and future Lego items. The variety is priced as follows:

• Bygglek Box with cover (big): $14.99/ EUR14.99

• Bygglek Box with cover (smaller sized): $12.99/ EUR12.99

• Bygglek Boxes with covers (set of 3): $9.99/ EUR9.99

• Bygglek 201-piece Lego brick set: $14.99/ EUR14.99

