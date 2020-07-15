iJoy Matte Finish Premium Rechargeable Wireless Headphones Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Foldable Headset with Mic (Stealth)



Price: $16.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 01:26:07 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Turn Up The Volume & Enjoy Your Favorite Music Like Never Before, With These Exquisite Headphones Brought To You By iJoy!



Are you looking for a high-end quality pair of headphones to enjoy your music, movies, and games? Have you tried similar products in the past but were let down by how flimsy they were or by how quickly they stopped working? Would you opt for an earphone set that is durable, heavy duty, and doesn’t cost you a month’s salary?

If so, then this is your lucky day, because I-Joy has just the thing you’re looking for!

Get Your Personal Party Started!

Made of premium quality materials, our headphones are ergonomically designed and perfect for daily use. Play your favorite PC games, sit back and enjoy the music tracks you love, or watch the latest popular movies with unparalleled HQ sound quality in the comfort of your home!

The memory protein earmuffs ensure that they remain steady on your head without hurting your ears, and the adjustable headband promises that they are perfectly fitted. Additionally, the soft, snug pad on the inside of the headband provides full protection and impeccable comfort.

Moreover, the headphones are flexible enough to fit all head shapes, but not too loose so that they keep falling off – talk about many birds with one stone!

Offer A Gift To Remember!

Who wouldn’t appreciate a great set of headphones? Whether for a birthday, Valentine’s Day, or, why not, Mother’s Day, this iJoy headset will make for a valuable, thoughtful and super practical gift for your best friend, your significant other, or even your mom!

4 + 1 Reasons Why This Pair Of Earphones Are A Win-Win Deal!

Super soft, memory-protein earmuffs Adjustable headband Snug, easy to fit pad inside of the headband Flexible earmuffs to fit all head shapes and sizes Crystal clear sound We could go on, but you get the picture; you are about to love your new earphones as soon as you get your hands on them!

Deep, accurate bass response, extended frequency range, rechargeable

5-Button control, including play/pause/answer/hang-up, equalizer, next track/volume up, previous track/volume down

Ear cups fit around ears to help isolate Audio, foldable design for easy carry, noise canceling design

Micro SD card plug-in, built in radio receiver, built in mic for hands free calling

New: 6 months!! Exchange warranty! If your headset breaks or is damaged for any reason, pranks will provide you with a free replacement!