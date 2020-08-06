IINE Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch Pink,Game Card Storage Box with 2 Micro SD Card Slot

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $12.99
(as of Aug 06,2020 22:05:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

11

IINE Brand game card case Pink color, It can hold 16pcs game cards built in 2pcs Micro SD card slot and it can remove.

11

The case surface with a piece of tempered glass not easy to scrach.

22

Slim size easy to carry out, L15.2cm*W7.2cm*H1.6cm

rr

Inner material is Soft EVA, it protective game cards not damaged.

Soft inset slots perfect to protective game cards
The case is slim size:15.2*7.2*1.6cm（6*2.8*0.6 inch)
Storage 16pcs Switch game cards and 2 micro SD cards
Surface with a piece of tempered glass anti scratch and surface waterproof

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR