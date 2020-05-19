Ihan Omar’s Daughter Calls U.S. Soldiers Fighting Overseas ‘B*tches’ In New TikTok Video

The apple actually doesn’t fall removed from the tree within the Omar family. Ilhan Omar’s daughter is as anti-American, ungrateful, and hateful as her mom is. She could also be worse than her mom – or perhaps she’s simply capable of categorical her hate for America extra freely?

Either manner, she’s a vile chip off the outdated block, as you will notice on this new TikTok video the place 17-year-old Isra Hirsi calls a bunch of U.S. troopers “b*tches” who’re “actively killing innocent children abroad” whereas “furthering American imperialism.”

The video was shared by younger conservative CJ Pearson, who wrote, “In this video, @israhirsi – the daughter of Congresswoman @IlhanMN – calls American soldiers “bitches” and accuses them of “furthering American imperialism” and “actively killing innocent children abroad”. Where does she get these views from? I suppose the apple doesn’t fall far!” You can watch the video under:

In this video, @israhirsi – the daughter of Congresswoman @IlhanMN – calls American troopers “bitches” and accuses them of “furthering American imperialism” and “actively killing innocent children abroad”. Where does she get these views from? I suppose the apple doesn’t fall far! pic.twitter.com/vNCbO5K4aS — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 16, 2020

Hirsi, whose Wikipedia web page touts her as an “environmental activist,” signifies she co-founded and serves as c0-executive director of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike. While in center college, she centered on the Black Lives Matter motion, and, on the age of 12, was one of many individuals protesting for justice for Jamar Clark on the Mall of America. Wikipedia additionally notes that Hirsi has coordinated “hundreds of student-led strikes across the United States.” Frighteningly, Hirsi gained the 2019 “Voice of the Future” award. Is calling our servicemen and ladies who’re serving overseas “b*tches” actually what we would like because the voice of America’s future?

What is especially unhappy is that kids aren’t innately this indignant and hateful. They be taught to be so – often from their mother and father.

I can’t anticipate the media to leap on this story and ask Ilhan Omar what she thinks about what her daughter stated and for them to ask her if she disavows. Just kidding. The faux information anti-American propaganda media won’t ever point out this as a result of they agree with Ilhan and her communist daughter.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 19, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

