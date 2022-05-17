Within the framework of the criminal case initiated under Article 316, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out in the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee to find out the circumstances of violence against a police officer by political opposition rallies.

According to preliminary data, on May 17, 2022, at around 08:30, a group of participants in an initiative organized by the political opposition blocked the road near 15 Kiyan Street, obstructing the free movement of other citizens.

The RA Police officers on duty at the mentioned place, carrying out public order protection, urged to open the road, trying to remove them from the road, during which two of the participants hit the policeman on the chest with their hands, as a result of which he lost consciousness.

As a result of the necessary measures taken, the identity of one of the perpetrators of the alleged violence against the police officer, Igor Yuri Khachaturov, was revealed. The latter was arrested on suspicion of using violence against a government official.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues.