Ignoring warnings from election officials, Trump again suggests supporters should try to vote twice

In a North Carolina “telerally” Friday night, which was later posted on Facebook, Trump spent the first few minutes of the call explaining in detail how he wanted his voters to vote. If they vote by mail, they should go to their polling place anyway to “see whether or not your mail-in vote has been tabulated or counted,” Trump said, noting that if it’s been counted, they won’t be able to vote.

It’s a federal crime to vote twice in the same election, and it’s also a felony in almost every state, including North Carolina.

Trump also addressed the possibility that a voter’s mail-in ballot would be tabulated after they had voted in person.

“If it has not been counted, vote — which is every citizen’s right to do — you go and vote. You press the lever and vote. So if it hasn’t been counted, if it doesn’t show up, go and vote, and then, if your mail-in ballot arrives after you vote, which it shouldn’t but possibly it could perhaps, that ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast and tabulated, so this way you’re guaranteed to have your vote count,” Trump said. “So send it in. And then see and then vote and let’s see what happens. You’re now assured, though, that your very precious and important vote has been counted.”

The call ratchets up Trump’s previous insinuations that voters should cast ballots twice, which would be illegal. Such attempts would almost certainly be unsuccessful but could serve to further sow confusion about the election,…

