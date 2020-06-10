Iggy Azalea Confirms The Birth Of Her First Child – DETAILS!

Major congratulations are in order for Iggy Azalea!!

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old confirmed the arrival of her first child, an infant boy who was simply born months ago amid her relationship with rapper Playboi Carti.

Related: Iggy Azalea Opens Up About Spending Time At A Mental Health Retreat

She penned to her Instagram Story about the exciting announcement, sharing:

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the proper time to say something nonetheless it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share with you news that giant with the world. I desire to keep his life private but desired to make it clear he could be not a secret & I enjoy him beyond words. 💙”

Take a review of the message (below):

The Fancy rapper and the Woke Up Like This artist met in 2018 while touring overseas. The pair soon began dating and she even moved with him from Los Angeles to his hometown of Atlanta!

It was rumored earlier in the day this spring that the couple had welcomed a kid together, but this is the first word we’ve heard of it from either star. The new dad, who has previously been linked to Blac Chyna, has yet to announce the bundle of joy.

Congrats again to these first-time parents!!

[Image via DJDM/WENN.]