iGeeKid Kids Smart Watch Phone-IP67 Waterproof Smartwatch Boys Girls Toddler School Supplies Digital Wrist Watch 1.44” IPS Touch,Calls,Camera Gizmos Games,12/24 H Stopwatch Learning Toy (Pink)

iGeeKid 1.44 inch HD IPS full touch screen kids smart watch phone – game watch designed for 3-14 year old boys and girls!

Are you still anxious what gift to give your child?

Fashionable cool appearance design, high-quality product ,is the ideal gift for birthdays, rewards,and other important holidays!

Main Functions:

1.44″ IPS HD touch screen,240*240 pxel,protect children’s eyes from harm!

New upgraded plating frame and transparent strap design makes the watch more scratch-resistant and anti-fall, can be used for a long time!

The watch has 12/24 hour clock format, and viewing time is very easy. It is very suitable for young children!

IP67 WATERPROOF design, with international waterproof and dustproof level that support 10 M depth water up to 10 minutes.Do not soak into water for long time or put into hot water.

Two way call allows parents to keep in touch with their children and talk at any time!

More features including stopwatch, wallpaper, calendar, calculator, camera,photos, games,calllog,and alarm clocks that can meet your child’s needs!

Specifications:

Display: 1.44″ IPS Touch Screen (240*240pxel)

Product Size:1.9*1.6*0.56 inch

Battery:450mAh Polymer Battery

Standby time:3-5 days

Package List:

1* Smart Watch

1 *Charging Cable

1 *User Manual

1* screwdriver

Warm Tips

The watch support 850/900/1800/1900 Frequency band,We provide the watch not including SIM Card,please buy extra SIM Card(The watch work with Nano SIM card), we recommend to choose AT&T,T-Mobile when you use the watch in USA.

