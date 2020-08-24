iFixit’s teardown for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could explain why your phone is running hot

Tech teardown professional iFixit has actually released a brand-new short article taking apart the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, offering us a much better take a look at what’s below the huge video camera bump of Samsung’s $1,300 stylus-equipped mobile phone and its less expensive brother or sister. Surprisingly, iFixit discovered that both phones are missing out on the vapor chamber and copper heat pipes Samsung had actually been utilizing on previous phones to cool their processor throughout extended video gaming sessions.

Instead of copper, iFixit discovered a multi-layered graphite thermal pad inside each gadget throughout its teardowns and states that JerryRigEverything apparently discovered one too. But strangely, a minimum of another Galaxy Note 20 Ultra does have the copper heatpipe and vapor chamber cooling, as you can see in this teardown video.

We are uncertain why some phones have graphite thermal pads rather of copper, however it may be cause for issue. Some customers did note in their evaluations of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that the phone ran hot, despite how they utilized it.

“Warmer than we’d usually expect”

“The Note 20 Ultra heated up all the time. Using the …