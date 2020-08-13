iFixit’s Galaxy Buds Live teardown shows that even Samsung calls them beans

iFixit, a business understood for its tech item teardowns, has dissected Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live cordless earphones. Despite not formally calling them Galaxy Beans, the word “bean” is really printed inside each earbud– which shows that at one point or another, the business was absolutely calling these earbuds the veggies they look like.

Comparing to other cordless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro, iFixit explains the Galaxy Buds Live are not tough to pry open, and really a few of the simplest buds they have actually ever dissected. Inside, you can plainly see “bean left” and “bean right” on the cable television that links the 2 halves of each earbud.

Image: iFixit

iFixit likewise discovered that the battery is a basic size and not too challenging to change, however you will need to carefully raise the glued chauffeur prior to you can pull the battery out. The Galaxy Buds Live utilizes a 3.7 v CP1254 lithium-ion battery, a button battery that’s, regrettably, challenging to discover online, according to iFixit.

iFixit likewise found in the teardown that the Galaxy Buds Live’s cordless charging case consists of a 1.81 Wh battery, which it states is “substantially bigger than” the batteries discovered …