iFixit launches massive repair database for ventilators and other medical devices

Teardown and repair web site iFixit has simply posted what its CEO Kyle Wiens says is “the most comprehensive online resource for medical repair professionals.” The new database incorporates devoted sections for medical, laboratory, and medical help gear, along with quite a few other classes of devices. It additionally supplies greater than 13,000 manuals from a whole bunch of medical machine producers.

Wiens says the trouble started with a crowdsourcing marketing campaign to gather repair info for hospital gear, with a concentrate on “ventilator documentation, anesthesia systems, and respiratory analyzers — devices widely used to support COVID-19 patients.” But the trouble grew from there, spanning greater than two months as iFixit added dozens extra employees members to the venture; started speaking to extra biomedical technicians, medical doctors, and nurses about their day-to-day wants; and began accumulating and cataloging info from libraries and other sources.

“It’s a central, multi-manufacturer library of user manuals and repair documentation for thousands of devices.”

“Hospitals are having trouble getting service information to fix medical equipment — and it’s not just a COVID-19 problem. We’ve heard countless stories from biomedical technicians (biomeds, for short) about how medical device manufacturers make their jobs more difficult by restricting access to repair information,” Wiens writes in iFixit’s weblog submit in regards to the new database. “Thanks to travel limitations, the problem is bigger than ever. Manufacturer service reps can’t keep pace with the growing demand for repair of critical hospital equipment. Even if they could, they can’t respond as quickly as the biomeds, already at the front lines.”

Wiens says that it’s frequent for biomeds to spend hours on the web trying for repair info to repair a tool or forestall a vital piece of kit from failing when it’s wanted most. “So we’re fixing it. For the last two months, iFixit has pivoted half of its staff toward building the world’s most comprehensive medical equipment service database. It’s a central, multi-manufacturer library of user manuals and repair documentation for thousands of devices,” he writes.

I’ve spent the final two months heads down engaged on an enormous venture with the help of 200 volunteer librarians. It has daunted, exhausted, intimidated, and impressed us. I’m proud to launch iFixit’s Medical Device guide database:https://t.co/Ca5smPy08N /1 pic.twitter.com/s7oOGdBBtJ — Kyle Wiens (@kwiens) May 19, 2020

The medical repair database is break up up into 9 classes, with every containing numerous subcategories for mainly any sort of machine you’d discover in a medical setting. For occasion, the medical gear class incorporates 53 subcategories for the whole lot from anesthesia programs and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines to respiratory analyzers and ventilators. The database additionally has medical coaching manuals, info on medical furnishings like decontamination programs and hospital beds, and an exhaustive part on surgical gear repair and upkeep.

Wiens explains in iFixit’s announcement submit that some medical machine producers make this info extra simply obtainable on-line than others. “But for their day-to-day work, biomeds have long relied on a rag-tag set of web resources to get the job done. Among the most popular is Frank’s Hospital Workshop, a Tanzania-based site that hosts hundreds of medical device manuals — it’s the unofficial biomed bible,” Wiens writes. The purpose was to not outdo that web site or attempt to overtake it in recognition, however so as to add new paperwork and manuals that weren’t obtainable earlier than to a database together with current sources.

“To be very clear: iFixit does not make money on this project. We are providing hosting and curation free of charge, and free of advertising, to the medical community,” Wiens says. “We welcome manufacturers to join us and contribute toward an up-to-date central repository for the biomedical community. We also welcome biomeds around the world to join iFixit’s repair community. No technician is an island, and we hope to facilitate an exchange of knowledge and troubleshooting.”