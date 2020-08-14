If you’ve been watching a lot of ‘comfort TV,’ you’re not alone

It had all began when I got drawn into years-old reruns of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” onBravo My spouse and I remain in the early phases of pursuing own a home in the city– mind you, no place near the desirable “bird streets” in the Hollywood Hills– so I rejected my unexpected interest in it as research study.

But I understand the fact.

We invested the very first months of the pandemic watching “The Sopranos” for the very first time. Some, I heard, enjoyed other “I’ll get to it someday” reveals like “The Wire.” But every minute considering that “Don’t Stop Believing” played and “The Sopranos” cut to black, I’ve had little interest in any of the exceptional tv programs (according to individuals like CNN critic Brian Lowry ) that have been launched this year.

Typically, I see a good deal of tv for my task covering home entertainment, specifically throughout Emmy season, when I have a prolonged list of must-watch eminence shows. Instead, my tv options have actually rotated in between “Grey’s Anatomy” repeats (my tv equivalent of chamomile tea), property programs like “Selling Sunset” and “Million Dollar Listing” or the previously mentioned Great American Country series on which couples choose their brand-new rv, “House Hunters”- design.

Six months into the worst worldwide health crisis in a century, I’m …

