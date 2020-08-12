If you’re a blue-collar worker, Trump is not your friend (opinion)

Although Trump ran in 2016 as a champ of the working class, he has actually weakened them once again and once again. His administration has actually embraced no enforceable guidelines whatsoever to safeguard these employees from the spread of Covid-19, not for factories, building and construction websites, storage facilities or any other locations where his most faithful fans are at danger of getting ill and passing away.
Trump has actually made it much easier for Wall Street companies to make the most of employees when dealing with the hard-earned cash in their 401( k)’s by ditching the “fiduciary rule” that needed the companies to act in the very best interest of employees, instead of in the companies’ benefits.
Trump changed an Obama- period guideline that had actually extended overtime defenses to millions more employees with a far narrower guideline, implying that countless blue-collar Americans will no longer get approved for overtime pay.