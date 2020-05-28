If you want to buy a decommissioned nuclear reactor control panel, I’ve found one for you

The web is a magical place, someplace the place you can, for the suitable worth, get something you want. And if that one thing is a decommissioned nuclear reactor control panel — well, have I got some good news for you!

Today, creator Warren Ellis posted on his blog about an public sale being held in England the place one of the tons for sale was a decommissioned nuclear reactor control panel. Yes, this factor:

If you’ve seen the hit miniseries Chernobyl or ever appeared up pics of nuclear reactors on-line, this could look fairly acquainted. And it’s attractive! Look in any respect these CRTs, that industrially grey metallic, the large variety of knobs and dials that really did one thing, in all probability, at one time. Who wouldn’t want it?

The better part is that bids are at present hovering round 100 British kilos, which is exceedingly cheap for an merchandise used inside a nuclear reactor. (I imply, consider what number of taxpayer {dollars} had been spent on the factor within the first place.)

The solely downside I can consider is determining delivery. Although, I suppose if you’re within the enterprise of amassing decommissioned components of energy crops, you’ve in all probability acquired a man who can do it. The public sale runs till June 2nd, so you nonetheless have a few days to work out the place to put your new (previous) decommissioned nuclear reactor control panel.

Good luck, and will the forces of evil turn out to be confused on the best way to your home. And sure, in case you had been questioning: that is, certainly, cyberpunk.