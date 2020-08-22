If you think Fall Guys would be a perfect mobile game, China has news for you

The extremely popular game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is supposedly pertaining tomobile Games expert Daniel Ahmad tweeted that Chinese home entertainment business Bilibili has protected the rights to release a mobile variation of the game, however in China just.

On its website, Bilibili says it will be the “exclusive agent” for a authentic mobile game in mainland China that Google is equating to “Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout,” with “jelly bean” a most likely recommendation to the game’s bean-shaped characters. In China, the PC and PS4 variations of the game pass the exact same name.

There have actually been a great deal of reports swirling about a mobile version of Fall Guys which up until now have actually ended up to be inaccurate. The authorities Twitter account for the game tweeted August 17th “if you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams,” however has yet to comment about today’snews

Fall Guys is just readily available on PC & PS4 If you see any advertisements for a mobile variation they are frauds a) They’re actually playing a video and pretending to play it

b) There’s actually a mouse cursor on the screen

c) I do not wish to reside on this world any longer

d) Yeet me into the sun pic.twitter.com/ZKfw5gVaqW — Fall Guys (@FallGuys Game) August 17, 2020

We have actually connected to Mediatonic, the designers of Fall Guys, along with Bilibili for more …