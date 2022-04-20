Home Armenia “If you learn to design and build a homeland, buildings, structures to... Armenia “If you learn to design and build a homeland, buildings, structures to hand over to the enemy, then your education is irrelevant.” ․ Edgar Ghazaryan to the students | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 20, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “If you learn to design and build a homeland, buildings, structures to hand over to the enemy, then your education is irrelevant.” ․ Edgar Ghazaryan to the students | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The age of the oldest exhibits is 350 million years. The great scientist is impressed by the works of the Institute of Botany... Armenia With what diseases can children receive palliative care? Morning Armenia There is a victim in Gyumri after the collapse | Morning Recent Posts The EPS Of DFS Has Been Reduced By Jefferies Kinder sold in Armenia is harmless. Inspection body Quarterly Sales Of Western Union (WU) Estimated To Be $1.6 Billion Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later and the lasting impact on racial inequality It turns out that the state allegedly encourages the athletes, shouts that it gives... Most Popular I consider the involvement of young people the most important part of our work.... A group of young people came to Freedom Square. Simultaneously with their arrival, the police deployed a large number of forces in Freedom... I consider the involvement of young people the most important part of our work.... A group of young people came to Freedom Square. Simultaneously with their arrival, the police deployed a large number of forces in Freedom... In 2022, it is allowed to import electric motor vehicles to Armenia, subject to... The State Revenue Committee informs that on April 16, 2022, the decision N 514-N of April 15, 2022 of the Government of the Republic... A horn will be launched in Aghdzk community On April 21, at 10:00, the Aragatsotn Regional Rescue Department will conduct an exercise on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" in Aghdzk (Dzorap) community. The... Zaruhi Mkrtchyan has been appointed a judge of the Court of First Instance of... RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on appointing Zaruhi Mkrtchyan a judge. "Based on Article 139, Part 1, Article 166, Part 6 of the...