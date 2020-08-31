A speaker at a ‘Justice for Jacob’ march threatened a race war through physical vengeance for viewed oppressions stating, “If you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.”

The march, kept in Wisconsin this past Saturday, was created to oppose the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake and included numerous impassioned speakers, consisting of Democrat lieutenant guv Mandela Barnes.

Organizers of the occasion informed NBC 15 that they are “hopeful when they see the community coming out to support the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement” while chants of BLM and “white silence is violence rang out.”

Toward completion of the demonstration, one speaker identified as “our president” provided the genuine violent rhetoric.

“The black man is worth something. His life is worth something,” the guy yelled. “I have to say god damn it – if you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.”

“I know everybody don’t want to hear that. But damn why are we the ones who have to keep burying ours and got to keep clean for you to see us as being human?” he continued. “We ain’t never did nothing to nobody.”