The fasting diet is not for losing weight, it is not about losing weight, of course, it is not ruled out that giving up alcohol, high-fat dairy products, high-calorie foods will lead to weight loss, says nutritionist Vardanush Petrosyan in a conversation with Aysor.am.

The nutritionist does not rule out weight gain. Carbohydrate-rich foods predominate in the fasting diet. which leads to late satiety, which in turn leads to eating in large portions.



The best nominations for fasting food can be:



Beans (Contains a lot of vegetable protein, minerals, vitamins, fiber). Since many people eat less beans, lentils, peas, and fasting throughout the year, you should start with small portions. To avoid digestive problems, you should pre-soak the grains, cook them for a long time, change some water, combine them with different spices, such as coriander or dill seeds.



Nuts, kernels, seeds (They are very nutritious, rich in useful fatty acids, vitamins, minerals. They give the body a lot of vital energy).



Whole grains (beech, oats, buckwheat, buckwheat, whole wheat flour contain vitamins և fiber.



Flaxseed և olive oil They are a source of unsaturated vegetable fatty acids.



The primary advice for fasting is, of course, careful care. But the period of fasting is also an opportunity to change the attitude towards food, to overcome gluttony, as it is also an opportunity to return the traditional Armenian dishes to the table.

Fasting dolma, dishes made with beans, cereals, vegetable salads, dishes with leftovers are the main dishes of traditional Armenian cuisine.

Vardanush Petrosyan suggests Easy, quick-cooking, delicious salad. should be combined:

Pumpkin, carrot, beet, lemon, pumpkin seed, apple դ pumpkin seed oil.

The fasting diet is not only to exclude certain foods, but also to be restrained in the matter of permissible foods, not to eat too much. One should be thankful for a piece of bread և not overload the thought with the question “what to eat today”.

The nutritionist reminds: Lent is not indicated People with health problems, nursing mothers, pregnant women, children, the elderly.