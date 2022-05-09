These authorities brought with them the power of lies, condemned all the generals of our army with their false news. Fake criminal cases were initiated against the second and third presidents of Armenia, Artsakh hero Manvel Grigoryan was killed, the commander of the “Sisakan” detachment Ashot Minasyan (Ashot Yerkat) announced in the French Square.



“Today they are facing a verdict, tomorrow their generations will answer. I ask the current authorities, where will you atone for your sins? “There is no clergyman, no bishop, not even His Holiness can forgive your sins,” said Ashot Minasyan.

He said that the Armenian soldier was not defeated, the current authorities will be defeated.

“I appeal to all Armenians, the Armenian intelligentsia, the military, the Armenian police. “If you do not stand by your people today, enter where you came from,” said Ashot Minasyan.